Bauchi Police Nab Man Who Allegedly Stabbed Brother To Death

Advertisement

The Bauchi State Police Command has detained Isyaku Babale, a 30-year-old resident of Anguwan Dawaki in Bauchi Metropolis, following allegations of him stabbing his brother to death.

This disclosure was made by the spokesperson for the Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a statement issued on Sunday in Bauchi.

Wakil elaborated that the suspect was nabbed based on information received by the Divisional Police Officer, Township Police Station, Bauchi, prompting the immediate dispatch of detectives to the location.

“They rushed the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital but he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

Advertisement

“The development prompted the detectives to initiate a manhunt for the suspect, who was apprehended near Kasuwan Shanu area of Bauchi metropolis.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the detectives revealed that the suspect used a knife and stabbed his elder brother on the March 31, 2024 at about 0400hrs after an argument between them.

“Both of them became furious with each other and began fighting. Shortly after mediation, the suspect ran and picked a sharp object, suspected to be a knife, and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Advertisement

“Further investigations revealed that both men were always fighting using dangerous weapons,” he said.

Wakil mentioned that the state Commissioner of Police, Auwal Musa, has instructed a discreet investigation into the incident to uncover additional motives behind the suspect’s actions before proceeding with prosecution.