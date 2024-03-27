Tinubu Not Like Buhari Who Failed To Attend Burial Of Soldiers In 2018 And 2021 – Presidency

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has confirmed that his principal will attend the burial ceremony of 17 military personnel killed in Okuama community in Delta State.

The presidential aide stated this in a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday.

He claimed that it would be the first time in ten years that a Nigerian President has paid such homage to the gallant soldiers who died in service.

Onanuga said two other burials in 2018 and 2021 were not attended by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential aide asserted that his principal is demonstrating that he cares about all Nigerians.

He wrote, “It is confirmed that President Bola Tinubu will be attending the national burial for the Nigerian military officers and soldiers killed on 14 March by some gunmen in Okuama Community in Delta State.

“It is the first time in the last ten years that a Nigerian President will attend such a solemn event, in honour of our men of gallantry and valor. Two other burials in 2021 and 2018 were not graced by the incumbent.

“We told you then that @officialABAT cares. He is demonstrating it yet again.”

Recall that the President had said last week that there would be a befitting burial for the 16 deceased soldiers who were killed while on a peacekeeping mission in Delta State.

Tinubu had expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the slain soldiers and pledged that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be in vain.