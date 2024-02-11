Herbert Wigwe’s Death Is A Terrible Blow To Nigeria And Africa’s Banking Industry – Bayo Onanuga

The Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, and his family.

Naija News earlier reported that Wigwe and his family reportedly died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America on Friday.

It was gathered that Wigwe, his wife and son were in the helicopter, headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border between Nevada and California.

In a post via X, Onanuga described Wigwe’s death as a terrible blow to Nigeria and Africa’s banking industry, stating that the deceased had a big vision of making Access Holdings Africa’s biggest bank.

According to him, Wigwe also made a mark in his community by building a university that he once said would make a difference by focusing on entrepreneurship.

He wrote, “The death of Herbert Wigwe is a terrible blow for Nigeria and Africa’s banking industry. Wigwe had a big vision to make Access Holdings Africa’s biggest, with all the unquenchable thirst for acquisitions.

“He also made a mark in his community, by building a university, that he once told me will make a difference by focusing on entrepreneurship. He has now left all to return to his maker. May his soul rest in perfect peace. May the souls of his wife Chizoba, son and lawyer Abimbola Ogunbanjo, who died in the same ghastly copter crash in California desert also rest in peace.”