Three Super Eagles Players Part Of Top Ten Highest Rated African Players In Europe

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Boniface, is rated highest among the African players in the Top 5 leagues in Europe, according to WhoScored.com.

Victor Boniface has been out with an abductor injury since the first week of January 2024. Despite being out of football for such a lengthy period, he has been rated higher than all the African players in Europe.

The 23-year-old Bayer Leverkusen forward has a 7.81 rating so far in the 2023-2024 season.

Boniface has been in tremendous form since arriving at Bayer Leverkusen ahead of this season from Belgian club Royale Union SG for a transfer fee of €20 million, including add-ons.

Before sustaining an injury that prevented him from playing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, Boniface scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games in all competitions for Bayer Leverkusen.

His absence from the club for over three months has not prevented him from remaining one of the best African players in Europe.

Ghana’s Inaki Williams, with a 7.29 rating, is currently the second-highest-rated African player in Europe. The 29-year-old forward has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 30 games in all competitions for Athletic Bilbao.

Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus, 23, has scored 15 goals and provided five assists in 37 games in all competitions for West Ham this season. He is the third-highest-rated African player in Europe, with a rating of 7.11.

The reigning African player of the year, Victor Osimhen, is the 6th highest-rated African footballer in Europe, with a rating of 6.91.

Due to an injury crisis and his time with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Ivory Coast, Osimhen has scored 13 goals and provided four assists for Napoli.

Interestingly, out-of-favour Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye is currently the 7th highest-ranked African player in Europe this season, thanks to his newfound form at Udinese. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has a 6.88 rating. Despite conceding 16 goals in 12 games. He has managed to keep three clean sheets in the said number of games.