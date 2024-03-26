Victor Boniface Returns From Injury, EPL Club Makes Transfer Inquiry

Bayer Leverkusen have confirmed that Super Eagles of Nigeria forward, Victor Boniface, has returned to contact training after battling an adductor injury for three months.

Victor Boniface has been sidelined since the first week of January 2024 with an adductor injury which forced him to undergo surgery. The injury also forced him to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, in which Nigeria finished second after losing 2-1 to the hosts in the final on February 11, 2024.

On Monday, March 25, the German Bundesliga table-toppers shared pictures on their verified Instagram page. Some showed the 23-year-old Boniface training with some of his club teammates who were not on international duties.

In the caption, Bayer Leverkusen wrote, “Two things that make our Monday sweeter: Training being back on and @boniface_jrn working on his comeback!”

If this is anything to go by, Victor Boniface should be available for selection when Bayer Leverkusen take on Hoffenheim at BayArena at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.

Note that before Boniface sustained the injury, the Nigeria international had scored 16 goals and provided eight assists in 23 games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Sky in Germany has claimed that an unnamed Premier League club has made a verbal inquiry concerning Victor Boniface ahead of the 2024 summer transfer window.

The report also claimed that Bayer Leverkusen are not planning to sell the Super Eagles striker but wouldn’t mind doing so if his suitors are willing to pay over €55 million for his services.