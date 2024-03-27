‘They Are Very Intelligent’ – Buhari’s Ex-minister Tells Tinubu To Retain Bandits

A former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, has called on the Federal Government led by President Bola Tinubu to negotiate with bandits to offer them a hopeful future.

Shittu, who appeared on Channels Television Politics Today, emphasized that many of these bandits are capable individuals the government should consider keeping.

The former minister highlighted the significance of adopting a nonviolent approach to addressing banditry, which would yield fruitful outcomes.

“If I am in a position, it is not too late to use non-kinetic measures in negotiating with bandits, giving them a promising future. Let us retain them. Many of them are very intelligent, many of them are able-bodied,” Shittu said.

Naija News reports that the former minister expressed concern over the large number of children not attending school in Northern Nigeria, stating that it contributes to the rise of banditry in the country.

Shiitu’s statement coincides with a recent call by controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who urged the Federal Government to engage in negotiations with bandits.

Gumi also advised against following the approach of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who refused to negotiate with bandits.