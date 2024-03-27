Ondo Guber Primary: APC Gives Eneukwu, Gaidam, Others New Appointment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a nine-member ad hoc committee for the governorship primary election in Ondo state.

Naija News reports that the APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) adopted the resolution to constitute the committee on March 6 for a smooth election process.

Morka stated that the APC Deputy National Chairman (South East) will chair the election committee.

Other members include Morka, Festus Fuanter, Victor Giadom, Abdulkarim Kana, Sulaiman Argungu, Mary Idele, Durotolu Bankole, and Nze Duru.

The statement reads: “By a Resolution adopted at its 144th Meeting held on the 6th of March, 2024, the National Working Committee of our great Party constituted an Ad hoc Election Committee of its members for the smooth running of election processes.”

The Ondo governorship primary election has been slated for April 20.

APC Releases Amended Schedule Of Activities For Ondo Governorship Election.

In other news, the ruling party also released an amended schedule of activities for the Ondo governorship election.

The party said only members, whose names appear on the party’s register and are up to date in the payment of their membership dues over the past year up to April 2024 will be eligible to vote and be voted for.

The registration of members will close on April 10.

The sale of governorship nomination and expression of interest form and delegate forms will commence from March 27 to April 3rd.

The last day for submission of the completed governorship nomination form, expression of interest forms and accompanying documents and submission of delegate forms is April 5.

Vetting of aspirants for the nomination of candidates for the Ondo election will start from April 5 to 10.

Screening of aspirants starts from April 11 to 12, while screening appeal begins on April 13 and ends on 14.

Delegates congress is billed for April 15 while the appeal is on April 16.

Congress is to ratify the result of the primary poll on April 21 and the Primary election appeal is from April 22 to 23.

Verification of results by the election committee and submission of the list of nominated candidates, ratification and endorsement by the NWC is on April 24.

From April 25 to 29, the final list of candidates will be submitted on the INEC portal.

Campaign by the candidate will commence on June 19 and end on November 14.