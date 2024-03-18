APC Holds Ondo Guber Primary April 25

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has officially set the timetable for the procurement of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for its upcoming Governorship Primary Election in Ondo State.

The sale period is slated to begin on April 3 and conclude on April 10, paving the way for the primary election scheduled for April 25.

This announcement comes as the party gears up for the electoral process, adhering strictly to the stipulations of the Electoral Act 2022, as amended, alongside relevant provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

The APC’s National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Argungun, confirmed the dates in a statement released on the party’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

Following the primary election, the party has also scheduled April 26 for the primary election appeal, which will provide an opportunity to address any grievances that may arise from the primary election process.

He said, “In compliance with the relevant sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Electoral Act 2022, the APC hereby makes public its timetable and schedule of activities leading to the 16th November, 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.”

The ruling party also pegged the expression of interest form at N10 million, while the nomination form goes for N40 million.

As usual, female aspirants and persons with disabilities are to only purchase the expression of interest form, as the nomination form is free.