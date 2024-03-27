Bobrisky: ‘Police Summon Nollywood Actor, Femi Adebayo’

Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has reportedly been invited for questioning over issues surrounding the ‘Best-Dressed’ female award to controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Naija News reports that Femi’s colleague, Dayo Amusa, made this known during a live Instagram session while addressing the controversies over the award, which has generated an online fight.

According to Dayo, Femi Adebayo was summonsed by the police and Muslim community for promoting LGBTQ in Nigeria.

The movie star also slammed Femi’s wife over claims that she is envious of her husband’s career, describing such thought as shallow-minded.

Dayo added that Femi’s wife, Aladuke, has the right to defend her husband but not insult her.

She said, “So initially, I said I wasn’t going to say anything, but at this juncture, I will talk. Let me start from the genesis of this crisis, I am not going back on my words, that Bobrisky didn’t deserve to win the Best Dressed. I know that behind every action, there is a reaction and I don’t have power over anyone’s reaction.

“Aladuke, the wife of Femi Adebayo, me and you don’t have issue until now and I said I respected the way you defended your husband but the way you addressed it, calling me names made me feel you’re shallow-minded. And I want to believe your husband didn’t call your attention to our conversation. He called me this morning and said he thought my post was just a cruise but people were taking things to the extreme and I made him know that we don’t have control over people’s reactions.

“He said Muslim communities are calling his attention to it and that police have invited him for questioning that he was promoting gay.”