Beverly Naya Discloses Why She Almost Quit Acting

Popular Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya, has recounted how she almost quit acting because of cyberbullying.

The movie star shared that a blog post damaged her self-esteem and almost made her give up her career.

She disclosed this during an interview with Chude Jideonwo

Naya revealed how a particular blog post which stated, “Nollywood, Can We Please Stop Making Beverly Naya Happen!” made her depressed.

She said, “It really got to me and it damaged my self esteem and it made me doubt myself like I really don’t feel like I want to continue in this industry, I wanted to quit on several occasions.”

The 34-year-old, however, said that since then she had won an international award and the blog no longer exists.

Stop Questioning Death Of Nollywood Stars – Rita Edochie Urges Nigeria

Meanwhile, Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has asked Nigerians to refrain from questioning the deaths of film industry professionals.

Naija News reports that the veteran actress made the call in a post via her Instagram page.

Edochie emphasized that death is a natural occurrence that spares no one, irrespective of their profession or status.

Addressing common queries such as “What is happening in Nollywood?” that arise following the deaths of movie stars, Edochie stressed the universality of death, pointing out that it affects people from all walks of life, not just actors.

Celebrities are humans as well; the same way other people in different walks of life die, that is the same way celebrities die too,” she said.

Edochie’s comments come as the Nigerian movie industry mourns legendary actor Amaechi Muonagor, who passed away on Sunday, March 24, at the age of 62 after battling a prolonged illness.

The actress shared her grief and fond memories of Muonagor, describing him as more than a brother and colleague.

“Your departure has left an irreplaceable void in the midst of my family and I,” Edochie lamented.

The actress further commemorated Muonagor’s dedication to his craft and the inspiration he provided to many within the industry, despite his health struggles.