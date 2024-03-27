2024 Olympics Qualifiers: South Africa Coach Speaks On Clash With Nigeria

Bayana Bayana of South Africa head coach, Desiree Ellis, is determined to get things right ahead of their clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

South Africa and Nigeria will meet in the last phase of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers. The first leg of the tie will take place at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Friday, April 5.

Four days after the first-leg tie, the Super Falcons will fly to Pretoria, South Africa, for the return leg.

The winner of the tie, on aggregate, will be one of the two women’s national teams that will represent Africa at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France.

Ahead of the tie, Bayana Bayana’s coach said it would be tough to overcome Nigeria despite being the current champions of the African women’s championship.

She said her preparation for the qualification tie starts from the kind of players she decides to invite for the two-legged affairs.

“We still have a couple of days before the final squad announcement, so I have to make sure that I get the combinations right,” the coach told the SAFA official website.

“I have to make absolutely sure because it won’t be an easy game against Nigeria. They have shown their quality over some time and they are still a quality team, so we have to be at our absolute best.

“We have to make sure that we get the combinations right as well as the mix of youth and experience right.”

The winners of South Africa vs Nigeria clash will start their football event at the 2024 Olympics from Group C.