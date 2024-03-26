Wike Extends Invitation To Indian Businessmen For FCT Investments

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has guaranteed Indians seeking business opportunities in the nation’s capital full corporation support.

The FCT minister communicated the aspiration for a deepened trade partnership between India and Nigeria, to stimulate increased investment from Indian businessmen in the FCT.

Wike disclosed this during his meeting with the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shri Balasubramanian, who paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Acknowledging the strong ties between India and Nigeria, he desired to increase Indian investment in the FCT, emphasizing the region’s robust security and infrastructure conducive to business growth.

Wike stated, “I do know that India has a huge presence in Nigeria, in terms of companies, particularly Indorama (Eleme Petrochemicals Ltd), when I was Governor. That’s one of the biggest petrochemicals in West Africa, and then in terms of fertilizer. It’s quite a huge investment, and we would also like to have a relationship with you in Abuja.

“We are here to see that whatever you require within our purview, we will not hesitate to do that for you.”

The Indian Ambassador to Nigeria highlighted the longstanding diplomatic and trade ties between the two nations, dating back to India’s establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria in 1958.

He emphasized the significant presence of over 155 Indian companies in Nigeria, with investments totalling billions of dollars across various sectors.

Additionally, he mentioned strong political relations, citing President Tinubu’s participation in the G20 Summit hosted by India, as well as agricultural cooperation and cultural exchanges between the two countries.