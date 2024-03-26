Two Notorious Boko Haram Commanders Surrender

Two wanted, and notorious Boko Haram Commanders of the Bakoura Buduma faction have surrendered to troops of the multinational joint task force.

According to the Spokesman of MNJTF, Lt. Col Abdulkahi Abubakar said, “On 25 March 2024, Ibrahim Muhammed and Auwal Muhammed, aka ‘Wanka’ surrendered to the troops of Sector 3 MNJTF (Nigeria).

“This breakthrough is attributed to the intensified kinetic and non-kinetic operations targeting terrorist groups within Sector 3 MNJTF.

“The 2 individuals, active commanders operating in the Lake Chad Islands, made the decision to surrender amid mounting pressure from ongoing military actions.

“During the preliminary investigation, Ibrahim and Auwal Muhammed disclosed their long-standing affiliation with the faction, revealing that they had operated under the Bakoura Buduma-led faction for 15 years in Kwallaram, located in the Lake Chad Islands.

“The recovery of various items from the surrendering terrorists underscores the significance of this event.

“These items include One AK 47 rifle, 3 AK 47 rifle magazines, 90 rounds of 7.62mm special, One magazine carrier and One Mobile phone belonging to Ibrahim Mohammed.

“While One AK 47 riffle, 5 magazines, 101 rounds of 7.62millimeter special, One Mobile Phone, One magazine carrier, 2 Hand Grenades and One Hand Held Radio belonging to Auwal Mohammed Wanka.

“The surrendered fighters are currently in custody for further investigation.”