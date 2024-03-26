Okuama Killing: Military Invaded My Country Home, Claimed We Harboured Suspect – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman, Pa Edwin Clark has condemned the invasion of his country home in the Kiagbodo area and that of his father in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State by the military.

Naija News understands that the army had invaded that community over allegations that they were harbouring one of the suspects involved in the heinous killing of the 17 military personnel in the Okuama community.

The leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) told journalists at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday that his country home in Kiagbodo was invaded by officers of the Nigerian Army on March 23, 2024.

He, however, said that he has forgiven the military after receiving an apology from one of their commanders.

The nonagenarian condemned the gruesome murder of 16 military personnel in the Okuama community on March 14, 2024, adding the the act was barbaric and must be punished.

Naija News reports the Defence Headquarters has released the list of the 16 military personnel killed in the attack during the peace mission to warring communities in the area.

The Defence Headquarters said 16 personnel including the Commanding Officer of 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 12 personnel of the battalion were killed.

The gruesome murder has continued to draw condemnation from authorities in Nigeria.