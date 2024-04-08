Okuama Killings: Urhobo Communities Sends ‘SOS’ Message To Monarchs

Advertisement

Leaders and representatives of Ewu, Okparabe, Arhavwarien, and other Urhobo ethnic nationalities in Delta State are under siege by soldiers carrying out cordon-and-search operations.

This is in response to the killing of 17 soldiers on March 14 at Okuama in Ughelli South Local Government Area.

The leaders and representatives of the affected communities have sent an SOS message to the traditional rulers of Urhoboland, appealing to them to intervene and save them from further harassment.

A group of leaders, including Chief Vincent Oduran, Chief Sam Oborumuyere, and Prince Solomon Diodemise, who is the Otota of Okparebe Kingdom, expressed their concerns to the Urhobo Council of Traditional Rulers, led by HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.

They stated that residents in several communities could not sleep peacefully due to safety concerns.

They begged the monarchs to implore the government to allow the innocent and suffering people of Okuama to return to their homeland.

The monarchs issued a statement titled “Urhobo Monarchs Appeal to the Federal Government to Allow Innocent, Suffering Okuama People to Return Home.”

The statement read: “Representatives of Ewu, Okparabe and Arhavwarien Kingdoms of Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State came on a ‘Save Our Soul’ visit to the Urhobo Council of Traditional Rulers.

“Chairman of Urhobo Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso Abe 1, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, supported by the Ovie of Agbara-Otor, Ovie of Oghara, Ovie of Idjerhe Kingdom (exco members) received them at the palace of the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom.

“The representatives chronicled the sufferings, attacks, arson, and deaths of the people of Okuama and neighboring communities, saying they could no longer sleep with their eyes closed.

“They expressed concern that the Army declared the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom, HRM Clement Ikolo, wanted over the killings and that when he surrendered himself to the Commissioner of Police, Delta State, they handed him over the innocent king to the Nigerian Army.

“The traditional rulers in a communique, after listening to the pleas of the representatives by the chairman, HRM Sideso, and Secretary, HRM Richard Oghenevwogaga Ebelle Okorefe 1 the Ovie of Agbarha-Otor said: The Ukoko r’ Ivie Urhoblo (Urhobo Council of Traditional Rulers) restated their call for setting up an independent investigative enquiry into the immediate and remote causes of the Okuama-military incident, as this is the only way the truth can be revealed to avoid future incidence.

“The good people of Ewu Kingdom should remain calm and law-abiding as the council will ensure that no innocent person suffers unjustly.“