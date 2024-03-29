Our Father Must Not Be Disrespected – Group Fumes Over Invasion Of Edwin Clark’s Country Home

Advertisement

A sociopolitical group in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), has condemned the invasion of the Kiagbodo country home of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, by military troops in search of arms.

The group expressed disgust over the development and described it as a “senseless invasion and raid.”

They subsequently demanded an unreserved apology and compensation” for the trauma caused to the Ijaw leader.

Recall that Clark had disclosed that the Army invaded his country home while searching for a suspect involved in the murder of the 17 soldiers in Okuama.

Reacting, NDYC warned against “the antics of trying to drag Niger Delta into the killings of the 17 officers and soldiers in Okuama community.

They shared their grievances via a statement signed by its President, Bene Youkore Mamamu and made available to newsmen in Delta.

The statement urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to “as a matter of urgency, direct the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to tender an unreserved public apology for the disrespectful infamy of the invading soldiers.”

The statement partly reads, “We do not want to believe that such an action is deliberately orchestrated to undermine the Niger Delta leader who is deeply saddened over the senseless and most barbaric killing of 17 Nigerian soldiers in Okuama.

“We want to also state categorically that we will not accept such disrespectful action against our father. The Nigerian government should allow the old man enjoy his graceful old age in peace.

“We demand a public apology to Chief Papa Edwin Clark for the trauma and life-threatening tension that he must have faced.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria should compensate and make provisions for his health care to enable him to recover from the trauma he must have suffered as a result of the invasion of his home by some soldiers who were said to be acting on non-existing intelligence.

“We also warn against the antics of trying to drag Niger Delta into the killings of 17 military officers and soldiers in Okuama.

“We again, as we have always done, condemn the killings of our soldiers and support investigations and demand that culprits should be made to face the consequences of their actions.

“While awaiting an apology to Chief EK Clark, we make bold to state that Niger Delta people are saddened that innocent people are suffering for crimes they did not commit and we also feel that there is a deliberate plot to provoke Niger Deltans. It is pertinent to state that we are peaceful, friendly and law-abiding and will not support any form of misdeed.”