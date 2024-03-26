Kidnapped Edo PDP Chairman Regains Freedom

The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tony Azegbemi, has finally regained his freedom from kidnappers.

Naija News understands that Azegbami spent eleven days with his abductors.

Reports, according to Vanguard, revealed that the PDP chieftain returned to his residence around 3 am today.

The news of his release was announced by Senator Odion Ugbesia at approximately 6:17 am. However, it remains uncertain whether a ransom was paid for his release.

It is worth noting that Azegbemi was abducted on March 16, 2024, by a group of armed men just a short distance away from his home in Benin City, the capital of Edo state.

His abductors, who were reportedly driving two Toyota Corolla cars, followed him and intercepted his jeep along Odaro Street, near Country Home Road, at approximately 11 pm on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated a substantial sum of N259 million from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to seven governorship aspirants in Ondo State, setting the stage for the upcoming gubernatorial election slated for November 16, 2024.

The party’s financial boost came through its structured sale of forms which commenced on March 7, concluding on March 21.

As per the PDP’s guidelines, the Nomination Form was pegged at N30 million, while the Expression of Interest Form fetched N5 million.

Additional fees included a Party Rebranding Fee and Secretariat Charges, each costing N1 million.

In a progressive move, the PDP waived the Expression of Interest Form fee for female candidates and those with disabilities, reflecting the party’s commitment to inclusive representation.

The aspirants are required to complete and return the forms by March 25, ahead of the party’s electoral activities.

The PDP has scheduled April 25, 2024, for its congress to select the governorship candidate through an indirect primary method.

This selection process is a critical part of the party’s preparation for the gubernatorial contest in Ondo State.

According to Punch, the collection of forms and payments took place at the PDP’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, with seven aspirants each procuring the N35 million forms and fulfilling the N2 million in additional charges.

The aspirants, who have purchased the forms, are a former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi; a former commissioner and chieftain of Afenifere, Olusola Ebiseni; Akinwumi Adeolu, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa and John Mafo, a lawyer.

According to the platform, PDP settled for the indirect primary method to choose its candidate for the Ondo State governorship.