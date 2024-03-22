PDP Garners N259 Million From Ondo Governorship Aspirants, Adopts Indirect Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has generated a substantial sum of N259 million from the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms to seven governorship aspirants in Ondo State, setting the stage for the upcoming gubernatorial election slated for November 16, 2024.

The party’s financial boost came through its structured sale of forms which commenced on March 7, concluding on March 21.

As per the PDP’s guidelines, the Nomination Form was pegged at N30 million, while the Expression of Interest Form fetched N5 million.

Additional fees included a Party Rebranding Fee and Secretariat Charges, each costing N1 million.

In a progressive move, the PDP waived the Expression of Interest Form fee for female candidates and those with disabilities, reflecting the party’s commitment to inclusive representation.

The aspirants are required to complete and return the forms by March 25, ahead of the party’s electoral activities.

The PDP has scheduled April 25, 2024, for its congress to select the governorship candidate through an indirect primary method.

This selection process is a critical part of the party’s preparation for the gubernatorial contest in Ondo State.

According to Punch, the collection of forms and payments took place at the PDP’s national headquarters, Wadata Plaza, in Abuja, with seven aspirants each procuring the N35 million forms and fulfilling the N2 million in additional charges.

The aspirants, who have purchased the forms, are a former Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi; a former commissioner and chieftain of Afenifere, Olusola Ebiseni; Akinwumi Adeolu, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Bosun Arebuwa and John Mafo, a lawyer.

According to the platform, PDP settled for the indirect primary method to choose its candidate for the Ondo State governorship.

A senior member of the PDP National Working Committee, speaking anonymously, stated, “The PDP’s Ondo State ticket is accessible to all. The NWC has not been informed of any consensus, and we have endorsed delegates and three ad hoc arrangements for an indirect primary.

“It implies that members will elect delegates at ward and local government levels. These delegates will subsequently choose the party’s candidate through an indirect primary.”

In the meantime, two governorship aspirants in Ondo State, Bosun Arebuwa and Kolade Akinjo, have advised fellow aspirants not to perceive securing the party’s ticket as a matter of life and death.

They emphasised that the objective was to rescue the people from the alleged mismanagement of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Arebuwa and Akinjo addressed reporters in Abuja shortly after acquiring their forms at the PDP secretariat.

Arebuwa said, “In PDP, we have learnt our lessons and we are united; I can assure you that we are united. And it’s only a fool that will be passing through what we are passing through and not be united against their enemies.

“I have always been in support of any candidate in the PDP. Getting the ticket or not getting it does not stop me from supporting. It’s not a do-or-die affair. I am not desperate, but I am ready to serve our people; that’s my own. So, our goal is to win and restore Ondo State to the PDP.

“It is not about me. That’s why you don’t see my posters everywhere. It’s about our people and our party.”

Akinjo on his part said, “This fulfills my aspiration to participate in the PDP primaries to become its gubernatorial candidate. There is a time for everything, and now is the time for this specific ambition.

“Our aim is to provide an alternative to the mismanagement currently affecting every corner of that specific state. An alternative to their belief that providing water to the people is impossible, an alternative to their notion that promoting free education is unattainable, and an alternative to their corrupt practices. I represent an alternative to all the things they are incapable of accomplishing in Ondo State.

“The goal of my ambition is to restore good governance in Ondo State, to reintroduce transparency, and to ensure a significantly improved quality of life for our people.”