Gov Soludo Mocked As 20 Minutes Rainfall Reportedly Washes Away Newly Constructed Road

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has been mocked for the poor quality of infrastructure his administration is constructing despite paying billions of taxpayers’ money for the projects.

Naija News learnt that a 20-minute rainfall on Monday reportedly washed away Ochanja market road, which was constructed by Soludo’s administration barely one week ago.

A Facebook user, Onyebuchi Nwafor, shared a video of the washed road on Tuesday morning. The video shows the coated asphalt piled out, with pieces scattered and waterlogged on some parts of the road.

In the post accompanying the video, the resident lamented the poor state of the infrastructure collapsing when heavy rainfall has not even started.

The post read: “Wonders they say shall never happen, but unfortunately, it happened.

“Prof Chukwuma Soludo’s one week old Road washed away in a split second.

“The ‘Dubai-Taiwan’ Ochanja market road in Onitsha constructed with billions of Anambra taxpayers’ money has just been washed away by just one episode of 20 minutes rainfall on Monday, 25th of March, 2024

“The rainfall exposed the nature of poor quality jobs executed by the government.

“Just a few weeks ago, at the same Ochanja Market, a storey-building under construction by the same government collapsed, killing an unknown number of people.

“By the time the rainfall is fully established in June, more poorly executed construction by the Anambra State Government could be laid bare for the blind to see.”

Meanwhile, the state government has not yet reacted to the video.