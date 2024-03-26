EPL: Chelsea Preparing £77m Bid For Victor Osimhen

Chelsea FC is gearing up for a major transfer swoop as the summer transfer window approaches.

The club plans to table a £77 million offer for Napoli’s prolific striker Victor Osimhen.

The Italian daily Il Mattino reported on this ambitious bid, highlighting Chelsea’s determination to bolster its attacking options for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

Naija News reports Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is reportedly open to negotiations below Osimhen’s hefty €130 million release clause, especially in light of the striker’s apparent wish to explore new challenges beyond the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen, who has a contract with Napoli extending until June 2026, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards, thanks to his remarkable goal-scoring spree since joining the club in 2020.

With an impressive tally of 72 goals in 125 appearances for Napoli, Osimhen has proven his mettle as a top-tier striker, and his recent performance this season, netting 13 goals across all competitions, only adds to his appeal.

Chelsea, in its quest for a reliable goal scorer, views the 25-year-old Nigerian international as a key target to lead their frontline.

Negotiations are underway, with Chelsea’s intermediaries reportedly in talks with Osimhen’s representative, Roberto Calenda, to facilitate a move for the former Lille striker to Stamford Bridge.

However, the Blues are not alone in their pursuit, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also rumored to be in the race for Osimhen’s signature.

Chelsea’s interest in Osimhen is part of a broader strategy to revamp their squad, aiming to inject fresh talent and dynamism into their attacking play.

The potential acquisition of Osimhen would significantly enhance Chelsea’s offensive capabilities, offering them a potent goal threat that could prove pivotal in their domestic and European campaigns.