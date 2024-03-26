Delta Bloodbath: Military Must Avoid ‘See Finish Syndrome’ During Operations – Irabor

Ex-Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (retd.), has stressed the importance of the military avoiding the “see-finish” syndrome during non-kinetic operations.

He also suggested further review and discussions regarding the killings of soldiers in Delta State.

Naija News recalls that Irate youths killed a total of 17 military personnel, comprising four officers and 13 soldiers, during a communal clash over a land dispute in Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state.

The 181 Amphibious Battalion personnel, who were responding to a distress call, were ambushed and killed on March 14.

Irabor, speaking at the Chief of Defence Staff Joint Task Force Commanders Conference in Abuja on Tuesday, condemned the gruesome manner in which the military personnel were killed, stating that there was no justification for such actions.

He emphasized the importance of discussing limitations on aid to civil authority to prevent a similar incident from happening again.

Irabor said, “The recent sad occurrence in Okuama, where we lost our gallant and very committed officers and soldiers, requires further analysis and conversation. Their death in such a bizarre and savagery condition cannot and will never be justified.

“The perpetrators of the heinous crime must be made to face the full wrath of the law. To forestall future occurrences, therefore, there must be further conversation on the limits of aid to civil authority.

“As we encourage non-kinetic operations and community engagements, are there limits? Is it an omnibus mandate? Should the military be first responders in situations such as the Okuama/Okoloba crisis? Are there red lines? The AFN must curtail the apparent descent to ‘see finish syndrome’.

“The integrity of the AFN, if at any time is impugned, will mean ominous signs for the nation. I therefore counsel that we remain on the path of professional excellence. This conference should examine the viable options in this regard.“