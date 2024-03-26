‘Death Of Ondo APC Guber Aspirant Not Ordinary’ – Family Breaks Silence

The family of the late governorship aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state, Paul Akintelure, has opined that the death of the deceased is not ordinary.

Naija News reported that Akintelure, a medical doctor jostling for the governorship ticket of the APC, was confirmed dead in the early hours of Tuesday.

The demise comes barely a week after Akintelure raised alarm, alleging that there was a serious threat to his life ahead of the APC governorship primary fixed for April 25.

Though he did not provide details of the threat, he noted that he was compelled to address the matter with grave concern and a heavy heart.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the deceased’s younger brother, Oladapo Akintelure, said his death was not natural.

According to him, the Ondo politician had been complaining of several illnesses and was admitted to a hospital before he finally passed on.

He added that Akintelure was also advised to take an urgent break from his campaign to face his health.

He said, “For the past 12 or 14 days, he had been complaining of several sudden illnesses ranging from headaches to back and chest pains.

“He was admitted at a time and had to take a break off campaign to attend to his health. At a time, we were worried and advised him to rest and we moved him to Lagos,” the younger brother said.

However, Oladapo said he believed the sudden death of his brother was not natural, describing the sad development as unfortunate.

“As a family member, I would not want to say much for now because it is still a shocking moment for us. This is not ordinary but it is unfortunate that we lost him at this critical time.”