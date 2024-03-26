Arsenal Legend Reveals Why Bukayo Saka Might Retire Early

Arsenal legend, Bob Wilson believes that the club’s talisman, Bukayo Saka risks retiring early due to how frequently the player is being kicked during football matches.

Bukayo Saka was recently forced to withdraw from the Three Lions of England squad due to an injury.

He is back to the Emirates Stadium to commence his recovery process.

Last season, Bukayo Saka who likes to hold the ball, and dribble through tight spaces, was the third most fouled player in the Premier League.

Statistics showed that Saka was fouled 87 times in 2023 alone, but not as much as Jordan Ayew and Bruno Guimaraes.

Due to this aspect of Saka’s game, Bob Wilson believes that if the 22-year-old winger is not protected, he might be forced to retire before he turns 25-year-old.

“What drives me demented is we have one of the best young players and, if we aren’t careful, football will lose him by the time he is 24 or 25 because Bukayo Saka will have been kicked out of the game”, Wilson told the Telegraph.

He added: “Referees don’t seem to see or understand it. There are always a minimum of two players within five yards of Saka and often a third.

“If they can’t stop him, they kick him. People say, ‘What do you mean? That’s too dramatic’ – I say there has not been a more kicked player in the Premier League than Bukayo Saka.”