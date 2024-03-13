Bukayo Saka Says He Will Choose Premier League Over UEFA Champions League

Arsenal’s winger, Bukayo Saka, looks forward to winning the Premier League over the UEFA Champions League.

Bukayo Saka and his teammates are currently topping the Premier League table after recording 20 wins, four draws, and just 4 defeats in 28 games.

The Gunners are topping with 64 points, the same points as second-placed Liverpool, who have an inferior goal difference.

The last time Arsenal won the Premier League title, the 22-year-old Nigerian-born England international was barely 3-year-old.

Hence, he wishes to see his boyhood club win the Premier League again with him being on the front seat of the mission. Bukayo Saka wouldn’t mind sacrificing the UEFA Champions League for the Premier League title this season if he is given the chance to do so.

But the English youngster wouldn’t mind winning the two titles this season, just as Manchester City did last season.

Note that Arsenal are currently through to the quarter-final stage of the Champions League after beating Porto 4-2 on penalties on Tuesday, March 12.

“If I had to choose, this season, I’d say the Premier League”, Bukayo Saka told Arsenal’s legend Thierry Henry on CBS Sports.

“But I want, both, I want both.”

Note that Bukayo Saka, a product of the Arsenal youth system, has scored 16 goals and provided 15 assists in 37 games in all competitions.