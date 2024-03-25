Ondo Guber: House Of Assembly Members Drum Support For Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State House of Assembly has pledged to support the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, ahead of the April 25 governorship primary election.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, made this known on Monday in Abuja after a meeting with the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, alongside other lawmakers at the party’s national secretariat.

Oladiji said they were not at the party secretary in Abuja not to deceive Nigerians but to set the record straight, and the lawmakers support the continuity of an APC-led government in the state.

The Speaker appreciated President Bola Tinubu and Ganduje for their timely intervention in the political crisis that erupted in the state a few months ago.

He noted: “We are here also to tell him (Tinubu) that, as far as we are concerned, those of us around, amongst our members, and those that are on their way, that we are fully in support of the continuity of the APC-led government.

“We are in support of continuity. We want APC to continue with the governments of Ondo State. We believe it will work out and we are giving them 100 per cent assurance that the primary elections will be peaceful.”

Speaking further, Oladiji said the lawmakers disagreed with the letter written by a few members of the House of Representatives to the President.

Oladiji added that the state under the leadership of Aiyedatiwa has been very peaceful.

According to him: “In respect of the letter that a few members of the House of Representatives wrote to Mr. President, members here, we disagree with the letter. And because we are the honourable members, and we have about 15 of us here present, you know what it means. We are 22 APC members in the House of Assembly; we have 13 here now and another two are on their way coming, so that is about 15.

“I want to believe that they have not been coming to Ondo State to come and witness what is going on there. They are permanently in Abuja here. We are the ones that are closer to the grassroots. We know what is going on in Ondo State.”