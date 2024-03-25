Katsina LGA Chairman Cries For Help Amid Rising Bandit Attacks

The chairman of Faskari Local Government Area in Katsina State, Ado Musa Faskari, has reported a brutal attack by bandits on the Mairua community, leading to the deaths of two individuals and the abduction of two females.

Naija News reports that the incident occurred on Saturday evening, as residents were engaged in Ramadan Tarawih prayers.

The attackers specifically targeted the residence of Alhaji Lado Mairua, a noted local politician and businessman, who was tragically killed during the assault.

In a desperate attempt to raise the alarm, Lado’s neighbour also met a fatal end at the hands of the bandits.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Faskari recounted the harrowing moments of the attack, noting the bandits’ confrontation with Lado Mairua before his murder.

Additionally, Lado’s wife, Hajiya Rabi, and their 15-year-old daughter, Maryam, were kidnapped, marking the second such ordeal for Hajiya Rabi.

Faskari expressed the growing despair among residents, plagued by almost daily attacks from well-established bandit camps within the locality.

He detailed recent violent incidents, including another attack on Malalai village and the killing of a soldier near Ruwan Godiya, highlighting the precarious security situation in the region.

He said: “These bandits have several camps in our locality, and they now attack us almost on a daily basis. Even yesterday, they invaded Malalai village, killed two persons and went away with women. A soldier was also killed around Ruwan Godiya yesterday,” he lamented.

“We are calling on the federal government to look into our plight,” he pleaded. “This situation is proving to be beyond what we can handle.”