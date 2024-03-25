Kaduna Governor Meets Released 137 Kuriga Schoolchildren (Video)

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has met with rescued students abducted from the Lea Primary and Government Secondary School, Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that on March 7, a distressing incident occurred where 137 schoolchildren were kidnapped by gunmen on motorcycles, causing widespread outrage and condemnation from various quarters around the world.

The Kaduna State Government, however, announced in a statement on Sunday morning that the schoolchildren have been released.

In a post alongside a video via his official X handle on Sunday night, Governor Sani said he was really happy to meet with the released schoolchildren after their abduction.

The governor said the freed students were in high spirits when he visited them, adding that they will continue to undergo psychosocial counselling and proper medical supervision until they are reunited with their parents.

Sani said the children will be formally handed over to him today after which they will be hosted to dinner at the State House.

He wrote: “I am glad to see our released Kuriga children in high spirits on Sunday evening when I visited them. They will be formally handed over to me on Monday afternoon after which they will be hosted to dinner at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

“They will continue to undergo psychosocial counselling and proper medical supervision in the meantime.”

