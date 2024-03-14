Bandits ‘Demand N1 Billion’ For Abducted 287 Kaduna Schoolchildren

The abductors of over 287 schoolchildren in Kuriga village of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State are reportedly demanding N1 billion from the victims’ families as ransom.

Naija News reports that gunmen invaded the school last Thursday morning shortly after the Assembly session and abducted the pupils and some staff members of the school.

One of the community youth leaders, Aminu Kuriga, who spoke to Daily Trust, said the bandits called to ask for the ransom, which they claimed should be paid within the next 20 days.

He said, “They (bandits) claimed they are somewhere around northern part of Zamfara with the children and that we should pay the N1bn before the next 20 days.

“They got my number through the abducted School Principal, Abubakar Isah, who happens to be my childhood friend. We pray for God’s intervention on this issue.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said that no ransom will be paid for the rescue of the children abducted from Kuriga in Kaduna State.

Speaking on behalf of the President, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, in an interview with State House Correspondents after the FEC meeting on Wednesday, said Tinubu reiterated his directive to security chiefs to ensure that the children are rescued and brought back safely to their homes.

According to Idris, Tinubu made his stance against payment of ransom to kidnappers and that the current administration is determined to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

He said kidnapping, especially mass abduction, will not be tolerated under the current administration.