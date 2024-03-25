2024 Copa America Draw: All You Need To Know

The draw for the group stage of the 2024 Copa America has been released hours after the conclusion of the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League on Sunday night, March 24, 2024.

The 2024 Copa America group stage draw was confirmed after the United States beat Mexico 2-0 to win the CONCACAF Nations League.

Note that the 2024 Copa America will feature members of South America’s football ruling body CONMEBOL, and members of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF).

The 2024 Copa America will be hosted by the United States across 14 host cities from June 20 to July 14. It will feature 16 national teams – 10 from South America, and six from North America.

The winners of the next edition of the tournament will face the winners of the 2024 UEFA European Championship in the CONMEBOL–UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima).

Lionel Messi’s Argentina are the reigning champions of the Copa America and also the rebranded Finalissima which was last played at Wembley Stadium in 2022 before they went on to win the FIFA World Cup that same year.

Below is the group stage draw for the 2024 Copa America:

Group A:

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada

Group B:

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

Group C:

United States

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

Group D:

Brazil

Colombia

Paraguay

Costa Rica