Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 24th March, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 24th March 2024.

The PUNCH: Thirty-one state governments owe the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, a total of N339.9bn obtained to pay workers’ salaries between 2015 and 2023, a document obtained from the apex bank has revealed. The document also stated that the sub-nationals had yet to pay an outstanding of N339.97bn and a loan default of N1.31bn as of September 2023.

Vanguard: The late Major Salisu Danjuma Shaffa had barely spent three weeks in his new Area of Responsibility (AR) before his death came on Thursday, March 14, 2024, according to Sunday Vanguard findings. Shaffa was among officers and soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion of the military Joint Task Force, JTF, Bomadi Division, including the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col Ali, another Major, one Captain and 12 others, who were ambushed and killed during a rescue mission to Okuama to release a hostage.

The Nation: Many of the 36 states are in a quandary on how to cope with payment of the new minimum wage according to reports from some of the states. Negotiation is already intensifying between the federal government and labour over the new minimum wage with investigation showing that six states.

Daily Trust: The Nigeria Police Force on Saturday confirmed that six of its officers were killed in an ambush in Delta state. It also disclosed that six other officers are missing in action.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.