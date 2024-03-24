Finidi George Promises More Changes In Super Eagles’ Team Against Mali

Super Eagles of Nigeria interim coach, Finidi George, has noted that a couple of changes will be made in his team ahead of their international friendly game against Mali.

Finidi George started his reign as the Super Eagles of Nigeria interim coach on a good note by defeating the country’s West African rivals, Ghana, 2-1.

This was the first time since 2007 that the Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated Ghana and it was also Nigeria’s first victory against the Black Stars in five matches.

During the international friendly game at the Grande Stade de Marrakech in Morocco against Ghana on Friday, Finidi George started Cyriel Dessers who had not played for the team since 2022.

The former Nigeria international also started Chidozie Awziem, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Bruno Onyemaechi ahead of other regulars.

George stunned football enthusiasts in Nigeria when he decided to start new invitee Benjamin Tanimu ahead of other veterans in the team.

After his experiment gifted the Super Eagles a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Ghana, the Enyimba head coach promised to make more changes in the team that will face Mali at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.

“Definitely, we are going to see new players. Definitely, we cannot overload the players. Some will come in, and we will see the areas where they can help,” Finidi said per NFF TV.