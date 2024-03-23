Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 23rd March, 2024

Advertisement

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 23rd March 2024.

The PUNCH: Indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu may announce the new minimum wage on May 1 in commemoration of the International Labour Day and backdate its implementation to April. Saturday PUNCH gathered that the National Minimum Wage Committee was working to ensure that all negotiations regarding the new rate were finalised before then with the expectation that the President would announce the new minimum wage in his Workers’ Day address.

Vanguard: FOR 10 days, the nation is understandably simmering over the butchery of 17 officers and personnel of the Nigerian Army, who journeyed on a peace mission to Okuama, an Urhobo community in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, on March 14.

Advertisement

The Nation: The Defence Headquarters, in a chilling update yesterday on the recent killing of 18 Army officers and men in Okuama, Delta State, confirmed recovery of the decomposing hearts of some of the victims. It said the hunt for the perpetrators was intensifying but no significant arrest had been made.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: The multi-billion naira Baro Inland Port in Agaie Local Government Area of Niger State, is yet to commence operation five years after it was inaugurated by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Daily Trust Saturday reports.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.