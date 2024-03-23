JAMB Extends Direct Entry Registration

Advertisement

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has extended the 2024 Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

Recall that the Board commenced the 2024 Direct Entry on Wednesday, 28th February 2024, and was scheduled to conclude it on Thursday, 28th March 2024.

However, after further consideration, it has now extended the exercise by two weeks from Wednesday, 28th March 2024.

Naija News reports that the JAMB’s Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, announced the latest development in a statement on Saturday.

Benjamin stated that the extension offers an opportunity to all candidates desirous of Direct Entry registration to do so, and registration will consequently close on Thursday, 11th April 2024.

He said the extension became necessary following the challenges faced by candidates in going through some of the security screening measures put in place to tackle the cases of fake A’level certificates being paraded by some DE candidates.

Therefore, the Board apologized for the inconvenience and pledged to make the process more user-friendly going forward.

JAMB, however, said it would not compromise on its determination to ensure that candidates whose certificates were dubiously acquired were prevented from benefiting from such certificates.

It added that candidates whose certificate-issuing institutions are among those on the list of institutions that have not verified their certificates despite repeated requests would be allowed to register.