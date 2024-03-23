‘I Don’t Wish This Pain On My Enemy’ – Mohbad’s Wife, Omowummi Cries Out Ahead Of Their Son’s First Birthday

Advertisement

Omowunmi, the wife of the late Nigerian singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has cried out about the pain of celebrating their son’s first birthday without his father.

Naija News reports that Omawunmi, in a post via Instagram, said that no female deserves to go through the pain she is currently experiencing.

Mohbad’s wife added that she would never wish her enemy the pain she is going through, adding that Liam will turn one in a few weeks in his father’s absence.

She wrote, “No female deserves to go through this. Haaaa I don’t wish this pain on my enemy. Liam will clock 1 year in a few weeks without Dada. I miss my baby so much.”

Meanwhile, Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has claimed in an exclusive interview with The Punch that her son was prematurely declared dead by his father, Joseph, before his actual demise.

In the tell-all interview titled “Uncensored: Mohbad’s mother opens up on late son, ex-husband, Naira Marley,” Abosede shared that she was kept in the dark about her son’s death, despite being in Joseph’s house for 10 days leading up to the incident.

The late singer’s mother expressed her grief and confusion over the circumstances surrounding her son’s passing, indicating a complex family dynamic and raising questions about the events leading to Mohbad’s untimely death.

Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, had garnered attention with his talent and connection to the music label Marlian Records, led by Naira Marley.