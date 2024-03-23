Mohbad’s Father Buried Him Before He Died – Late Singer’s Mother Alleges

Advertisement

Abosede, the mother of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has claimed in an exclusive interview with The Punch that her son was prematurely declared dead by his father, Joseph, before his actual demise.

In the tell-all interview titled “Uncensored: Mohbad’s mother opens up on late son, ex-husband, Naira Marley,” Abosede shared that she was kept in the dark about her son’s death, despite being in Joseph’s house for 10 days leading up to the incident.

The late singer’s mother expressed her grief and confusion over the circumstances surrounding her son’s passing, indicating a complex family dynamic and raising questions about the events leading to Mohbad’s untimely death.

Mohbad, a rising star in the Nigerian music scene, had garnered attention with his talent and connection to the music label Marlian Records, led by Naira Marley.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a promising artist.

Abosede said, “I actually did not know when my child (Mohbad) died. His father did not tell me. I was in his house for 10 days, shortly before he died. I ran back there when I heard that he had died. I was the one who called his father and siblings to inform them. I brought them all together.

“I called their father to come and see me with all the children despite all he had done to me. I did not have the strength to fight with him because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown-up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.

“I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried. I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived. Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died.”

Aloba gave Yoruba culture as the reason for the quick burial, explaining that it is customary not to delay the burial of a deceased person when both parents are still alive.

He mentioned that if Mohbad had passed away at an older age, the option of keeping his body in a mortuary for a later date might have been considered.

The late singer’s father further revealed that the land where his son was laid to rest belonged to Mohbad and that he had given it to him to build a church.

He clarified that the decision to bury him swiftly was in accordance with Yoruba customs.

Joseph said, “In Yoruba land, his corpse is not the kind to be kept when both of his parents are still alive.

“That land where Mohbad was buried is his only land, that is the only land I know him to have owned.

“Truly he gave me the land to build my church because we had both agreed to build the church there and since that’s the only land I knew him to have.”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27 in Lagos State.