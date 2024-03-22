Woman Caught Having S3x With Husband’s Colleague Commits Suicide

A Zimbabwean woman, identified as Mai Aisha, based in South Africa, has reportedly committed suicide after being caught in bed with her husband’s coworker.

Naija News learnt that the deceased’s husband, referred to as Baba Aisha, violently confronted his wife and friend after they were caught having sex.

Recounting the incident to H-Metro, Baba Aisha said he caught the duo after receiving a tip-off, but his wife tried to justify Madzibaba’s presence by claiming he was there to fix a light.

Sadly, Mai Aisha took her life the next day following the physical confrontation.

Devastated by the turn of events, Baba Aisha said they discussed his wife’s infidelity and had made plans for her to return to her family’s home, only to return from work to find her lifeless body.

Baba Aisha added that he found an empty bottle of poison beside her lifeless body, along with a note indicating her actions.

He said; “I assaulted her when I caught her with my friend. We talked about her cheating and agreed that she goes back kumba kwavo. I then booked her a bus ticket but found her dead when I came back from work. I saw an empty bottle and a note by her side saying she (swallowed) the poison, I don’t know where to start now.”