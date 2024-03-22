Three University Students Die In Stampede As Nasarawa Govt Distributes Rice

Three students of the Nasarawa State University, NSUK, reportedly died on Friday in a stampede during the distribution of rice palliative by the state government.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened at the convocation square in Keffi, where the bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for the commencement of distribution.

However, the surging crowd of students waiting to enter the square overpowered the security personnel and broke in through the gate, causing a stampede.

An eyewitness, Moses Ajah, who spoke with journalists, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said some students picked up bags of rice and ran to their hostels and other places of residence even as the governor was yet to arrive to inaugurate the distribution.

He said, “Some of the students were struggling with the police over the rice, and as more students got information, the situation degenerated.

“As we speak some students are injured and receiving treatment at the school.”

According to Daily Post, Police officers have begun retrieving the palliatives from students.

Meanwhile, the University’s Protocol Officer, Abraham Ekpo, confirmed the incident and promised to give details later.