Terrorists Kill 23 Soldiers In Fresh Attack In Western Niger

The Republic of Niger defence ministry has confirmed that a group of soldiers were tragically killed in an ambush by suspected terrorists in the western region of the country recently.

The latest incident, it said, occurred during a security operation near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali.

According to Channels Television, the ministry stated that the soldiers were conducting a security sweep in Tillaberi when they were attacked in a complex ambush.

It also mentioned that around 30 terrorists were neutralized during the operation. It explained further that the army raids were aimed at providing reassurance to the local population who have been facing threats from armed groups involved in criminal activities such as murders, extortion, and cattle rustling.

The report indicated that over 100 individuals labelled as “terrorists” launched an assault on a military unit located between Teguey and Bankilare, employing improvised explosive devices and vehicles for suicide attacks.

Apart from the tragic loss of 23 soldiers, an additional 17 reportedly sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters in response to the recent tragic incidents in Okuama, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, where 16 soldiers and several civilians lost their lives, has affirmed its commitment to maintaining a strong military presence in the creeks.

The troops are on an intensive manhunt for Endurance Okodeh, also known as Amangben, the prime suspect, along with others implicated in the violence.

The General Officer Commanding the 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander of the Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA SAFE, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, emphasized the army’s dedication to the mission during a condolence visit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku.

The visit took place at the division’s headquarters in Port Harcourt Barracks.

Abdussalam stated that the military would remain in the creeks until they had successfully retrieved all weapons looted by the assailants and apprehended everyone involved in the heinous acts.

He assured that the operations would be conducted with firmness, strength, decisiveness, and professionalism, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the need for justice for the fallen soldiers and civilians.

The incident in the Okuama community has triggered a robust response from the Nigerian military, highlighting the challenges in securing volatile regions and the determination of the armed forces to restore peace and order in the affected areas.