Portable Reveals His Profession Before Music Stardom

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has revealed that he was a fashion designer before venturing into music, which later brought him stardom.

The music star revealed this during a chat with the Brooke Bailey Danfo Series, which was hosted by Belgian DJ Bailey.

The 30-year-old singer told his interviewer, who flew into Nigeria for the chat, that he still combines fashion design with singing.

As part of the interview, Portable took Bailey to the fashion designing studio where he said he learnt the skill before venturing into music. They also had a tour of Sango Ota, Ogun state, the singer’s hometown.

“I trained as a fashion designer. I am still a fashion designer, I am still doing it. That is what I learnt, that was my profession before I ventured into music,” Portable said.

“Now I combine the both but I am taking the fashion side of things slow and steady. I love fashion designing, even entertainment is connected to fashion in some ways. So when you are doing music, you have to do fashion.”

Portable hit stardom in December 2021 with the release of ‘Zazoo Zeh’, his hit single featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.