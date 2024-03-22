Keyamo Bans Foreign Trips For Aviation Ministry Officials

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has banned foreign trips for officials of the Ministry.

The Minister, in a statement dated March 21, 2024, which was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Emmanuel C. Meribole, disclosed that the ban is in compliance with the earlier directive by President Bola Tinubu, which suspended public-funded foreign trips by the government officials at all levels.

Keyamo instructed that all authorized foreign travels starting from the 21st of March 2024 for all agencies and personnel within the ministry are to be suspended.

He directed that no official must embark on government-sponsored trips without getting prior approval from President Tinubu.

The Minister added that all previous approvals by the Minister are to be put on hold.

The statement reads; “I am directed to inform you to suspend all foreign trips approved by the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development for all Officers in the Ministry and Agencies under Aviation with effect from 21 st March 2024. This is in furtherance of a Presidential directive to suspend public-funded trips by government officials at all levels.

“Any Officer who intends to go on any public funded International trip must seek and obtain Presidential approval at least 2weeks prior to embarking on such trips which must be deemed absolutely necessary.

“All previously given approvals by the Honourable Minister is hereby put on hold from today 21 st March 2024. Please, direct all your DFAs not to process any flight tickets and estacodes for now.

Please, this is for strict compliance.”