Tinubu Bans Foreign Trips By Ministers, Aides, Govt Officials

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has banned ministers, aides and other government officials from embarking on foreign trips in a bid to cut the cost of governance.

Tinubu gave the directive via a letter dated March 12 2024, by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and addressed to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

According to Premium Times, President Tinubu, in the letter, directed an embargo on all foreign trips, but stated that exemption could be given to trips deemed absolutely necessary.

The letter added that Tinubu said such exemptions would need presidential approvals which must be sought two weeks ahead of the planned trip.

According to the letter, the ban will last 90 days in the first instance and will come into effect on April 1, 2024.

In the letter, President Tinubu also expressed concerns over the rising cost of foreign trips embarked upon by government officials amid the country’s dire economic situation.

The letter reads: “Mr. President has concerns about the rising cost of travel expenses borne by Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government as well as the growing need for Cabinet Members and heads of MDAs to focus on their respective mandates for effective service delivery.

“Considering the current economic challenges and the need for responsible fiscal management, I am writing to communicate Mr Presideni’s directive to place a temporary ban on all public funded international trips for all Federal Government officials at all levels, for an initial period of three (3) months from Is April 2024.

“This temporary measure is aimed at cost reduction in governance and intended as a cost-saving measure without compromising government functions.

“All government officials who intend to go on any publicly funded international trips must seek and obtain Presidential approval at least two (2) weeks prior to embarking on any such trip, which must be deemed absolutely necessary.

The news platform said it obtained a copy of the letter and its authenticity was confirmed by some ministers.

A minister, who preferred to remain anonymous because he has no permission to speak on the matter, told the news medium that he received a copy of the letter from the presidency.