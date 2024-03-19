Tinubu Breaks Fast With FEC Members, Service Chiefs, Others

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, hosted members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Service Chiefs and Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs) to Ramadan Iftar at the State House.

Cabinet members were also present inside the New Banquet Hall of the State House to break the Muslim fast with the President.

Naija News recalls that on Thursday, March 14, the President hosted Governors for Iftar.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, joined Muslims at the Central Mosque in Maraba-Nyanya in Abuja to participate in breaking the Ramadan fast.

In a now-viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the former Governor of Anambra State sat beside a child on a mat while sharing a bowl of rice with the boy.

The Ramadan season is regarded as a month of charity and communal sharing, especially for people in need. During this time, Muslims also self-reflect and increase their acts of worship and devotion.

It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is said to be one of the pillars of Islam. The Ramadan period usually lasts between 29 and 30 days based on the sighting of the crescent moon.