Peter Obi Breaks Ramadan Fast With Muslims At Abuja Mosque (Video)

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, joined Muslims at the Central Mosque in Maraba-Nyanya in Abuja to participate in breaking the Ramadan fast.

In a now-viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter), the former Governor of Anambra State sat beside a child on a mat while sharing a bowl of rice with the boy.

The viral video also showed almost 1000 people at the mosque waiting to break their fast while others watched as the LP presidential candidate fed the child.

The Ramadan season is regarded as a month of charity and communal sharing, especially for people in need. During this time, Muslims also self-reflect and increase their acts of worship and devotion.

It is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and is said to be one of the pillars of Islam. The Ramadan period usually lasts between 29 and 30 days based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

Sokoto Governor Breaks Ramadan Fast With Almajri Boy (Video)

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has been spotted breaking his Ramadan fast with an Almajiri boy.

In a viral video shared on his Instagram page, the governor sat alongside some Almajiri children on a mat while sharing a spoon of rice with one of them.

The viral clip also showed Governor Aliyu sharing a sachet of water with the boy to step down the food.

The footage is a snippet from the ongoing state government’s Ramadan feeding programme in conjunction with the Sokoto Ministry of Religious Affairs.