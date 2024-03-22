Five Killed, One Rescued As Police, Kidnappers Engage In Gun Battle In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command successfully neutralized five kidnappers during an intense gunfight in a forest within Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the rescue operation came in response to the abduction of a poultry manager, Tunde Osifowokan, in Idowa, Odogbolu area by masked gunmen armed to the teeth.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, prompted a robust response from the state’s police force, led by Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, who vowed to eradicate the kidnappers from their hideout.

Following the abduction, police forces initiated a relentless pursuit of the armed group.

Commissioner Alamutu provided a comprehensive update on Thursday, detailing the operation’s success.

“At about 4:00am on Thursday morning, our anti-kidnapping unit stormed the kidnappers’ hideout at Odogbolu forest along the Sagamu-Benin expressway,” he stated.

The ensuing confrontation saw the police engaged in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the death of five kidnappers, with others escaping with injuries.

The operation also led to the recovery of significant evidence, including a cash sum of N1,185,070 suspected to be ransom payments from previous abductions, weapons, mobile phones, suspected narcotics, charms, and ammunition remnants.

The police also rescued the abducted poultry manager during the operation.

The bodies of the deceased kidnappers have since been moved to the morgue of a General Hospital.

Alamutu further emphasized the police’s unwavering commitment to pursuing the remaining fugitives, warning that criminals testing the police’s resolve in Ogun State would face severe consequences.