Top Six Players That May Join Premier League Clubs In 2024 Summer

The 2024 summer transfer window will see a couple of players move to top clubs in the Premier League all things being equal.

Over the years, the Premier League is seen as the ideal destination for top players across the world and that might not change anytime soon.

In the coming summer transfer window, top clubs in the league will be very active in the transfer market making big-money efforts to land some star players across Europe.

Below are the top six players that are likely to join Premier League clubs in 2024 summer:

1. Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen will likely be the biggest player that will move to the Premier League this summer. Napoli have already announced that the 25-year-old striker will be leaving the club this summer and the Nigeria international has said the Premier League is his dream League.

The clubs who are likely to fight for Osimhen’s signature are Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea. French Ligue 1 giants, Paris Saint Germain are also interested in him.

2. Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

Jamal Musiala who started his club career in England before he moved to German Bundesliga where he is currently playing for Bayern Munich, is likely to return to the country this summer.

Manchester City, Liverpool, and his boyhood club, Chelsea are reportedly interested in the 21-year-old German midfielder and former England under-21 international.

3. Alvaro Valles (Las Palmas)

Alvaro Valles could leave Las Palmas for a Premier League club this coming summer. The 26-year-old Spanish goalkeeper is being scouted by Arsenal and Aston Villa.

4. Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice)

OGC Nice star, Jean-Clair Todibo could be playing in England from next season. The 24-year-old French center-back is reportedly wanted by Manchester United.

5. Ederson (Atalanta)

Atalanta could lose their 24-year-old Brazilian defensive midfielder to Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United next summer.

6. Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United are said to be lining up for Feyenoord and Mexican 22-year-old striker, Santiago Gimenez. He may cost about €50 million this coming summer.