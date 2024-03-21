Many Killed, Residents Flee As Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community

Many residents have abandoned their homes, with several others reportedly killed and injured after suspected herdsmen attacked the Ugbobi community in Apa LGA of Benue State.

Naija News learnt that attackers reportedly raided the houses of the villagers on Thursday morning and carted away food items.

A native of the community, Eric Amodu, who spoke with Daily Post on the incident, said the attack had been on for over two hours without any security operatives coming to challenge them.

He said, “It’s been 2 hours since this morning attack began and still no security forces has made any effort. Obvious conspiracy.”

In related news, unknown gunmen reportedly killed two farmers in the Onipi community in the Adoka District of Otukpo Local Government Area in Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the assailants attacked the community on Tuesday morning, causing farmers to flee their farms, with some sustaining injuries while others’ whereabouts could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The victims were said to be working in their farms when the assailants launched their attack.

According to Daily Trust, the Caretaker Council Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Alfred Oketa Omakwu, confirmed the deaths of the two farmers in a telephone conversation, stating that 12 individuals sustained injuries during the attack and were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.