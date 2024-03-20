Gunmen Kill Farmers In Fresh Benue Attack

Unknown gunmen reportedly killed two farmers in the Onipi community in the Adoka District of Otukpo Local Government Area in Benue State.

Naija News learnt that the assailants attacked the community on Tuesday morning, causing farmers to flee their farms, with some sustaining injuries while others’ whereabouts could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The victims were said to be working in their farms when the assailants launched their attack.

According to Daily Trust, the Caretaker Council Chairman of Otukpo LGA, Alfred Oketa Omakwu, confirmed the deaths of the two farmers in a telephone conversation, stating that 12 individuals sustained injuries during the attack and were subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment.

Additionally, tricycles loaded with yams were set on fire along the farm road. This incident marks the first time that the Onipi community has experienced such an attack.

However, as of the time this response was filed, security operatives in the state had not yet confirmed the incident.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has successfully confiscated a cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition from individuals suspected of cult-related activities.

The command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, announced the operation’s outcome in a statement on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

During a meticulously coordinated operation by the command’s C4i Strike Force in collaboration with the local vigilance group, a suspected cultist named Samuel Nwokoma was apprehended.

Nwokoma subsequently led the security team to a hideout in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, where the weapons were concealed.

She said, “The arrest and seizures mark significant progress in addressing the recent wave of cult-related attacks and killings in Diobu.

“The arrest of Nwokoma, 25, a member of the notorious Blood Star cult group, took place on March 17 around 7 a.m., following credible intelligence.

“Nwokoma has been linked to several cult-related killings within the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.”

Iringe-Koko explained that after the arrest, interrogators were able to extract a confession regarding his alleged involvement in two cult-related attacks in the area.

She added, “On March 14, at about 8:30 p.m., the suspect, along with his gang, attacked and fatally shot Ede Sunday, 32, at Nanka Street by Lumumba in Diobu.

“Similarly, on March 16, the gang also shot George Johnson, 28, in the chest at Ojoto Street by Emenike in the same area.

“Despite receiving immediate medical attention at the New Mile One Clinic, Johnson tragically succumbed to his injuries.”