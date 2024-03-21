Fresh Update On Mohbad’s Autopsy Results Revealed

Director of Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, Dr Richard Somiari, has disclosed that an autopsy conducted on the remains of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, would be ready in the next three or four weeks.

Naija News reports that Somiari gave a hint while testifying during a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer on Wednesday.

Recall that Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

His death generated controversies across the country and beyond, prompting the Lagos State Government to direct a coroner’s inquest into the death.

The inquest began on October 13, 2023, and is taking place at the Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court.

Somiari, who the defence counsel cross-examined in the inquest, told the Coroner, Magistrate Adedayo Shotobi, that the Forensic Centre searched multiple possibilities if the singer died of poison since there was no actual cause mentioned.

The forensic expert further assured the public of adequate security and monitoring of samples for the autopsy.

He said, “We expected to get the first set of autopsy results in three to four weeks and re-confirm to authenticate the cause of the death.

“We searched for multiple possibilities, to check if poison was involved in the death of Mohbad since no actual cause was mentioned.

“We have a place where items are stored for safety and security of results. There is a procedure for monitoring samples moved abroad.”