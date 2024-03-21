Emeka Ike, Wife Welcome Baby Girl In US

Nollywood actor and film producer,Emeka Ike and his wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer, have welcomed a baby girl together.

Naija News reports that the arrival of the baby girl coincides with the actor’s birthday, which he celebrates today.

Ike announced this on Thursday through a post on his Instagram page, sharing the joyous news of their new addition.

The actor shared a picture of his daughter and expressed his gratitude to his wife, revealing that they named the child Chidera Comfort Thando Ike.

The thespian further added that the new child’s arrival in the United States of America is a double blessing and comfort to the family.

He wrote, “IT’S A DOUBLE BLESSING FOR ONE LOSS.”

“Happy BIRTHDAY to me and WELCOME to baby, Chidera COMFORT Thando Ike.

“The good LORD has filled the huge vacuum that Mama COMFORT Okwuchi Ike left behind, with another COMFORT Chidera T Ike.

“My family and l are COMFORTED and can’t ask for any better, this solemn times.

“Thank you to my beautiful wife for taking the pains, of this wonderful gift.”

See the photos below.