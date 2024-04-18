Who Be Your Papa? – Nollywood Actor, Emeka Ike Blasts Alleged Son Who Left School For Music

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has slammed an upcoming Nigerian artist, Flobill, who claimed to be his son.

Naija News reports that Flobill released a music video claiming to be Ike’s son who left school to embrace music.

Reacting to the claims via the comment section of an Instagram blog post, Emeka Ike urged the singer to go look for his father.

According to the movie star, he has never seen Flobill in his life before and warned him against using people to change his career trajectory.

He wrote, “Mr man go and look for your father… l hv never set eyes on this v blackman. Who be your papa? Abeg stop using people to blow. Abi u don steal the song for studio? Go find your papaabeg”

In other news, the Chief Magistrate Court in Ikorodu, has granted a substituted service on Wunmi, the wife of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The order permits the legal representatives of Joseph Aloba, Mohbad’s father, to serve notice of a pending DNA test application by posting documents at Wunmi’s last-known address.

The court’s decision, revealed in a statement signed by Monisola Odumosu, a member of the Aloba family’s legal team, follows unsuccessful attempts by the court sheriff to personally deliver the documents to Wunmi.

Emmanuel Oroko, who leads the legal team, argued for the necessity of the substituted service after two failed attempts to reach Wunmi directly.

This legal move is part of the ongoing processes concerning the paternity issues raised by the Aloba family following the singer’s untimely death.